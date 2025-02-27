Cabinet of Ministers authorizes Sviridenko or Sybiha to sign resource agreement with the US

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has authorized either First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko or Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to sign a bilateral agreement on establishing the rules and conditions of the investment fund for reconstruction, UNN reports.

To approve the draft Bilateral Agreement on establishing the rules and conditions of the investment fund for reconstruction. To authorize the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yulia Anatoliyivna Svyrydenko or the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Ivanovych Sybiha to sign the said agreement - The government decree No. 164-r states.

Addendum

On February 26, the government made the decisions necessary to sign an agreement between Ukraine and the United States to establish the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The agreement will include six key items: