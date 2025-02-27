Cabinet of Ministers authorizes Sviridenko or Sybiha to sign resource agreement with the US
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft bilateral agreement on an investment fund for reconstruction between Ukraine and the United States. Yulia Svyrydenko or Andriy Sybiha are authorized to sign the document.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has authorized either First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko or Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to sign a bilateral agreement on establishing the rules and conditions of the investment fund for reconstruction, UNN reports.
To approve the draft Bilateral Agreement on establishing the rules and conditions of the investment fund for reconstruction. To authorize the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yulia Anatoliyivna Svyrydenko or the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Ivanovych Sybiha to sign the said agreement
Addendum
On February 26, the government made the decisions necessary to sign an agreement between Ukraine and the United States to establish the Reconstruction Investment Fund.
The agreement will include six key items:
- First, Ukraine and the United States are establishing a Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will be jointly owned and jointly managed by the governments of both countries.
- Secondly, Ukrainian subsoil and resources remain Ukrainian, they are not transferred to the United States or anyone else.
- Third, Ukraine will contribute 50% of future revenues from its natural resource assets to the Fund.
- Fourth, the United States will make contributions to the Fund in the form of funds, financial instruments, and other assets critical to Ukraine's reconstruction.
- Fifthly, the money raised by the Fund will be invested exclusively in projects to rebuild Ukraine. In fact, it is a fund for future generations of Ukrainians.
- Sixth, the agreement takes into account Ukraine's commitments within the European integration process. That is, there will be no contradictions or contradictions with Ukraine's European integration commitments.