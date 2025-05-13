A high-ranking official of the "government of national unity" was killed in the Libyan capital: mass clashes in Tripoli

Clashes have erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli, with explosions and heavy gunfire heard. This was reported by the local publication Al-Wasat, informs UNN.

It is noted that the cause of the clashes was the murder of the head of the Presidential Council's Stability Support Apparatus, Abdulghani al-Kikli, known as "Ghaniwa."

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the "interim government of national unity" called on all citizens of Tripoli "to stay at home and not go outside for their own safety" - the message says.

It is also reported that the work of Mitiga International Airport in the city has been suspended, and flights have been redirected to the city of Misrata.

In January, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Russians are planning to transfer some military equipment from Syria to Libya.

