A hanged man was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital: police are working at the scene
Kyiv • UNN
The body of a man aged 40-45 was found in Nyvky Park. The police of the Shevchenkivskyi district are establishing the circumstances of the death.
A photo is circulating online showing a hanged man. Users reported that the deceased was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The press service of the Shevchenkivskyi district police confirmed this information, reports UNN.
Details
In Kyiv, on the territory of the Shevchenkivskyi district, on Friday, May 2, passers-by found a man hanged near a sports ground. Law enforcement officers went to the scene.
A hanged man, aged 40-45, was found in the Nyvky park in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The circumstances of death are being established
Addition
In Ternopil, the 17-year-old son of former deputy Volodymyr Bobko, Arsen, committed suicide. The boy returned from Canada to Ukraine to be with his girlfriend.
In Lviv, two teenagers, a boy and a girl, died after falling from the balcony of the 16th floor. The police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy and are considering the version of suicide.