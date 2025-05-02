A hanged man was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital: police are working at the scene

A photo is circulating online showing a hanged man. Users reported that the deceased was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The press service of the Shevchenkivskyi district police confirmed this information, reports UNN.

Details

In Kyiv, on the territory of the Shevchenkivskyi district, on Friday, May 2, passers-by found a man hanged near a sports ground. Law enforcement officers went to the scene.

A hanged man, aged 40-45, was found in the Nyvky park in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The circumstances of death are being established - reported the press service of the Shevchenkivskyi district police.

Addition

