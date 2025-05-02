A hanged man was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital: police are working at the scene

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal
08:28 AM • 5070 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 18678 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 61904 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 133634 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 118322 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 126916 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127026 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314416 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 159352 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172722 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
3m/s
37%
755 mm
Popular news

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 18783 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 17772 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 34958 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 22951 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14726 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14825 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 115840 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 213662 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314416 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 241467 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 23527 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 26983 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 27086 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 32026 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 34970 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

A hanged man was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital: police are working at the scene

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The body of a man aged 40-45 was found in Nyvky Park. The police of the Shevchenkivskyi district are establishing the circumstances of the death.

A hanged man was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital: police are working at the scene

A photo is circulating online showing a hanged man. Users reported that the deceased was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The press service of the Shevchenkivskyi district police confirmed this information, reports UNN.

Details

In Kyiv, on the territory of the Shevchenkivskyi district, on Friday, May 2, passers-by found a man hanged near a sports ground. Law enforcement officers went to the scene.

A hanged man, aged 40-45, was found in the Nyvky park in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The circumstances of death are being established

- reported the press service of the Shevchenkivskyi district police.

Addition

In Ternopil, the 17-year-old son of former deputy Volodymyr Bobko, Arsen, committed suicide. The boy returned from Canada to Ukraine to be with his girlfriend.

In Lviv, two teenagers, a boy and a girl, died after falling from the balcony of the 16th floor. The police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy and are considering the version of suicide.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ternopil
Kyiv
Brent
$61.78
Bitcoin
$96,636.70
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.92
Золото
$3,265.80
Ethereum
$1,823.42