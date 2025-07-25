$41.770.00
A group of teenagers detained in Zakarpattia: suspected of raping and robbing a 46-year-old woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

Mukachevo police detained four minors aged 13-17, suspected of raping and robbing a 46-year-old woman. Three of them have been detained and face up to 12 years in prison; the legal mechanisms for the youngest are being decided.

Mukachevo police detained a group of minors suspected of raping and robbing a woman. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Zakarpattia Police.

Details

It is noted that on July 23, a 46-year-old Mukachevo resident contacted the police. The woman stated that she was attacked by several teenagers – they forcibly took her gold jewelry and money, after which they raped her and fled.

Criminal police operatives identified the persons involved in the crime – four boys, aged 13, 14, 16, and 17. According to preliminary investigation data, the teenagers met the woman on the street, offered to escort her, and then led her to a deserted place. There they used physical violence, took possession of the victim's money and jewelry, and raped her.

- the message says.

It is indicated that the police found the minor suspects. Three of them were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators informed them of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 152 and Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code. This refers to rape committed by a group of persons, and robbery combined with violence. The maximum penalty, according to the incriminated articles, provides for 12 years of imprisonment.

"Regarding the minor participant in the crime, the issue of applying legal mechanisms against him is currently being resolved, as he has not reached the age at which criminal liability begins," the police added.

Recall

In the Sumy district, a 17-year-old girl who disappeared after an evening walk was found dead in a forest belt. Signs of violent death and, presumably, rape were found on the body.

Father sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping his own daughter15.07.25, 10:16 • 6742 views

