Father sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping his own daughter

A resident of Mykolaiv has been found guilty of committing molestation and sexual violence. In addition to 12 years of imprisonment, he is also prohibited from holding positions related to working with persons under 18 years of age for a period of 3 years.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

With the support of public prosecution by juvenile prosecutors of the Holosiiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a resident of Mykolaiv was found guilty of molesting, sexually assaulting, and raping his minor daughter.

It was proven in court that the man had been molesting and then raping his daughter, who was 5 years old at the time, for 5 years.

The man was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 156, Part 3 of Article 153, Part 4 of Article 153, and Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - informs the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The man was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment with a prohibition from holding positions related to working with persons under 18 years of age for a period of 3 years. Information about the man will be entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against Sexual Freedom and Sexual Integrity of Minors.

Recall

A vocal teacher from Poltava region is suspected of systematically raping minor children and creating pornography.

The accused was engaged in tutoring. Giving private lessons, he systematically raped and forced minor children to be photographed without clothes during them for a long time.

A Russian serviceman who raped and intimidated two girls in Kherson region was sentenced to 12 years in prison.