Father sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping his own daughter

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 9008 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
06:35 AM • 27477 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 47009 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 70731 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 62266 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 48472 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 39763 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 72197 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 65488 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24577 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.8m/s
46%
747mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a barrier-free route is being created between key locations of the capitalJuly 14, 11:16 PM • 21807 views
Preparing for War: Netherlands to Convert Old Trains into Mobile Hospitals for MilitaryJuly 14, 11:51 PM • 17714 views
Satellite images showed Russia building five secret nuclear basesJuly 15, 12:44 AM • 24716 views
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISWJuly 15, 02:12 AM • 28464 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia02:31 AM • 27454 views
Publications
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers06:35 AM • 27477 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 56624 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 72197 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 65488 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 86155 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 53091 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 57340 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 53346 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 138828 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 100816 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Father sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping his own daughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4340 views

A resident of Mykolaiv has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for molesting, sexually abusing, and raping his underage daughter. The man molested and then raped his daughter for 5 years, starting when she was 5 years old.

Father sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping his own daughter

A resident of Mykolaiv has been found guilty of committing molestation and sexual violence. In addition to 12 years of imprisonment, he is also prohibited from holding positions related to working with persons under 18 years of age for a period of 3 years.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

With the support of public prosecution by juvenile prosecutors of the Holosiiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a resident of Mykolaiv was found guilty of molesting, sexually assaulting, and raping his minor daughter.

It was proven in court that the man had been molesting and then raping his daughter, who was 5 years old at the time, for 5 years.

The man was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 156, Part 3 of Article 153, Part 4 of Article 153, and Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- informs the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
  1. The man was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment with a prohibition from holding positions related to working with persons under 18 years of age for a period of 3 years.
    1. Information about the man will be entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against Sexual Freedom and Sexual Integrity of Minors.

       Recall

      A vocal teacher from Poltava region is suspected of systematically raping minor children and creating pornography.

      The accused was engaged in tutoring. Giving private lessons, he systematically raped and forced minor children to be photographed without clothes during them for a long time.

      A Russian serviceman who raped and intimidated two girls in Kherson region was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Crimes and emergencies
      Mykolaiv
      Kyiv
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9