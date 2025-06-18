A group of fraudsters attempting to seize a private agricultural enterprise has been exposed in Kyiv

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 18833 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 53406 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 47965 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 58868 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 53990 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 96234 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 52603 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 61643 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 154173 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 67134 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubbleJune 18, 12:54 PM • 57944 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 95672 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 50527 views
NATO summit "will be short and purposeful", as Trump wants, and Zelensky will be demoted diplomatically - The Times05:56 PM • 11597 views
Iran announced the first combat launch of the medium-range ballistic missile "Sajil"07:23 PM • 7452 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 50551 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 95698 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 96234 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 197543 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 422291 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Kaya Kallas
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 117643 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 172518 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 182154 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 239739 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119383 views
Actual
The Times
Instagram
Google Play
Mikoyan MiG-29
Su-25

A group of fraudsters attempting to seize a private agricultural enterprise has been exposed in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

The police and SBU have exposed a group of fraudsters who were trying to seize an agricultural enterprise with 1500 land plots, taking advantage of the owner's absence abroad. The perpetrators were detained while attempting to arrange a fictitious sale of the enterprise.

A group of fraudsters attempting to seize a private agricultural enterprise has been exposed in Kyiv

Kyiv police, in conjunction with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), exposed a group of swindlers who attempted to appropriate a private agricultural enterprise and its 1500 land plots across the country. For their actions, the dealers face up to eight years in prison. This is reported by UNN, citing the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

It is noted that three offenders, using a fraudulent scheme, attempted to seize a private agricultural enterprise that owns land plots across the country, whose actual owner is abroad.

Law enforcement officers detained the dealers as they were trying to formalize a fictitious sale of the enterprise through a notary

- the post states.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that the owner of the agricultural business left the country in 2021. Taking advantage of his absence, a 42-year-old Kyiv resident, along with two associates aged 48 and 56, developed a fraudulent scheme to appropriate the agricultural enterprise with 1500 land plots in various regions of Ukraine.

Specifically, according to a prior agreement, one of the dealers, based on a forged power of attorney, was to pose as the owner's representative, and another was to act as the buyer

- the police reported.

Law enforcement officers detained them under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine when they jointly approached a notary to formalize the sale and purchase agreement of the agricultural enterprise for the sum of 800 thousand hryvnias.

Currently, investigators have notified three defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - completed attempt to acquire the right to property through deception (fraud), committed by prior conspiracy, in large amounts, under martial law.

In total, for their actions, the dealers face up to eight years in prison

- law enforcement officers informed.

The fraudulent scheme was exposed by investigators of the Kyiv Police Main Directorate, together with employees of the SSU's DКІБ (Department of Counterintelligence and Protection of State Secrets), and under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

In the Odesa region, a group of individuals suspected of appropriating almost UAH 4 million during the purchase of shelters was exposed. The scheme participants signed documents knowing about the quality violations of the shelters.

Two more people have been notified of suspicion in the case of "kickbacks" in "Kyivzelenbud" - Prosecutor's Office03.06.25, 08:51 • 3156 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9