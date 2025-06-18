A group of fraudsters attempting to seize a private agricultural enterprise has been exposed in Kyiv

Kyiv police, in conjunction with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), exposed a group of swindlers who attempted to appropriate a private agricultural enterprise and its 1500 land plots across the country. For their actions, the dealers face up to eight years in prison. This is reported by UNN, citing the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

It is noted that three offenders, using a fraudulent scheme, attempted to seize a private agricultural enterprise that owns land plots across the country, whose actual owner is abroad.

Law enforcement officers detained the dealers as they were trying to formalize a fictitious sale of the enterprise through a notary - the post states.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that the owner of the agricultural business left the country in 2021. Taking advantage of his absence, a 42-year-old Kyiv resident, along with two associates aged 48 and 56, developed a fraudulent scheme to appropriate the agricultural enterprise with 1500 land plots in various regions of Ukraine.

Specifically, according to a prior agreement, one of the dealers, based on a forged power of attorney, was to pose as the owner's representative, and another was to act as the buyer - the police reported.

Law enforcement officers detained them under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine when they jointly approached a notary to formalize the sale and purchase agreement of the agricultural enterprise for the sum of 800 thousand hryvnias.

Currently, investigators have notified three defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - completed attempt to acquire the right to property through deception (fraud), committed by prior conspiracy, in large amounts, under martial law.

In total, for their actions, the dealers face up to eight years in prison - law enforcement officers informed.

The fraudulent scheme was exposed by investigators of the Kyiv Police Main Directorate, together with employees of the SSU's DКІБ (Department of Counterintelligence and Protection of State Secrets), and under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

