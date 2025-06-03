Two more people have been notified of suspicion in the case of "kickbacks" in "Kyivzelenbud" - Prosecutor's Office

The head of one of Kyiv's district CPs and a contractor are suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme with "kickbacks" to the management of KO "Kyivzelenbud". This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the capital's prosecutor's office, a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine was served on an official of one of Kyiv's district communal enterprises. According to the investigation, he represented the interests of the contractor in relations with the management of "Kyivzelenbud" and facilitated his victory in tenders. In addition, the defendant was to act as an intermediary in the transfer of more than UAH 1 million to the heads of the association.

Investigators also identified another entrepreneur who allegedly agreed to transfer funds to officials for ensuring victories in tenders. He is charged with Part 1 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – offering undue advantage to an official.

Recall

As UNN reported, an organized group, including heads of private enterprises and officials of "Kyivzelenbud", are suspected of embezzling budget funds allocated for capital repairs and restoration of parks and squares in the capital.