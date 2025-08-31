A goal fest and all in one shocking half: Lille crushed Lorient 7-1 in Ligue 1

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 19547 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 49593 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 73485 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 89202 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 105673 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 251976 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 110391 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85009 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99055 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 319744 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2.4m/s
33%
746mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 13957 views
Brazil calls for BRICS summit over US 'trade threats'August 31, 01:43 AM • 7544 views
Kherson region received million-dollar generators from the USA for heating and hospitalsAugust 31, 02:01 AM • 10227 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 12561 views
Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General StaffAugust 31, 04:31 AM • 4406 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the SunAugust 31, 04:55 AM • 10631 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideo10:07 AM • 5594 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 95539 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 224913 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 227391 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 319745 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 268541 views
Actual people
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 106896 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 239714 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 263084 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 260244 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 240307 views
Actual
Fake news
Mi-8
Mi-24
Qods Mohajer-6
Shahed-136

A goal fest and all in one shocking half: Lille crushed Lorient 7-1 in Ligue 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Lille defeated Lorient 7-1 in the third round of Ligue 1, scoring all goals in the second half. Romain Perraud opened the scoring, and Hamza scored a brace.

A goal fest and all in one shocking half: Lille crushed Lorient 7-1 in Ligue 1

In the French Ligue 1 yesterday, a real football spectacle took place. FC Lorient, a newcomer this season, suffered a stunning defeat to Lille in front of their fans. The match ended 7-1. And all goals were scored in one half.

UNN reports with reference to Agence France Presse.

Details

Lille defeated Lorient 7-1 away this Saturday in the third round of Ligue 1. Interestingly, in the first half of the match at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir (a football stadium in Lorient, France, home ground of FC Lorient), the opponents managed to hold a 0-0 draw. But in the second half, something unthinkable happened in the match between Lille and Lorient.

Lille scored seven goals against the hosts.

Romain Perraud put Lille ahead in the 46th minute. This was just the beginning, because 7 minutes later the visitors scored again: Mathias Fernandez-Pardo, a Spanish and Belgian forward for the French club, scored. Lorient narrowed the gap thanks to Benin's Ayegun Tosin.

An interesting detail: two goals in the match were scored by Lille's new Moroccan forward Hamza, who played last season in Scotland for Rangers and scored 19 goals that season.

Among other events towards the end of the match:

Sambou Soumano, Senegalese forward of FC Lorient, missed a penalty in the 64th minute.

Lille's victory over Lorient was sealed by Fernandez-Pardo - this was the second goal of the former Belgian junior and youth national team player in this spectacular match.

Addition

It should be noted that former French national team player Olivier Giroud, who scored two goals in the first two rounds, did not travel with the team to Brittany due to a minor muscle problem.

Recall

Serhiy Rebrov called up Dynamo Kyiv winger Nazar Voloshyn to the main squad of the Ukrainian national team. This happened before the starting matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against France and Azerbaijan.

Ukrainian defender Zabarnyi debuted for PSG and received a high rating18.08.25, 01:54 • 3825 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
Serhiy Rebrov
Scotland
Azerbaijan
France
Ukraine