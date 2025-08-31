In the French Ligue 1 yesterday, a real football spectacle took place. FC Lorient, a newcomer this season, suffered a stunning defeat to Lille in front of their fans. The match ended 7-1. And all goals were scored in one half.

UNN reports with reference to Agence France Presse.

Details

Lille defeated Lorient 7-1 away this Saturday in the third round of Ligue 1. Interestingly, in the first half of the match at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir (a football stadium in Lorient, France, home ground of FC Lorient), the opponents managed to hold a 0-0 draw. But in the second half, something unthinkable happened in the match between Lille and Lorient.

Lille scored seven goals against the hosts.

Romain Perraud put Lille ahead in the 46th minute. This was just the beginning, because 7 minutes later the visitors scored again: Mathias Fernandez-Pardo, a Spanish and Belgian forward for the French club, scored. Lorient narrowed the gap thanks to Benin's Ayegun Tosin.

An interesting detail: two goals in the match were scored by Lille's new Moroccan forward Hamza, who played last season in Scotland for Rangers and scored 19 goals that season.

Among other events towards the end of the match:

Sambou Soumano, Senegalese forward of FC Lorient, missed a penalty in the 64th minute.

Lille's victory over Lorient was sealed by Fernandez-Pardo - this was the second goal of the former Belgian junior and youth national team player in this spectacular match.

Addition

It should be noted that former French national team player Olivier Giroud, who scored two goals in the first two rounds, did not travel with the team to Brittany due to a minor muscle problem.

Recall

