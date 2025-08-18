Ukrainian defender Zabarnyi debuted for PSG and received a high rating
Kyiv • UNN
Illia Zabarnyi debuted for PSG in the match against Nantes, playing the entire game. His rating of 7.3 points was the fourth best among all participants in the match, and the Ukrainian's club won.
Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi debuted for his new club, French "Paris Saint-Germain" (PSG). This was reported by UNN.
Details
In the match of the first round of the French Ligue 1 season 2025/26, Zabarnyi started and played the entire match against "Nantes".
The statistical portal SofaScore rated the Ukrainian's debut at 7.3 points, which was the 4th best rating among all players involved in the game.
It should be added that PSG won with a score of 1:0. The only goal in the match was scored by Vitinha.
Recall
In early August, the 22-year-old Ukrainian national team defender Illia Zabarnyi signed a five-year contract with the French giant "Paris Saint-Germain" and became the first Ukrainian in the club's history. The transfer amount is a fantastic 60 million euros plus bonuses, and his salary makes him a hryvnia billionaire in just one year.
