06:51 PM • 5340 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
05:11 PM • 11933 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 29793 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 60191 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 124345 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 84110 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 82063 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66475 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54453 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248037 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian defender Zabarnyi debuted for PSG and received a high rating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Illia Zabarnyi debuted for PSG in the match against Nantes, playing the entire game. His rating of 7.3 points was the fourth best among all participants in the match, and the Ukrainian's club won.

Ukrainian defender Zabarnyi debuted for PSG and received a high rating

Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi debuted for his new club, French "Paris Saint-Germain" (PSG). This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the match of the first round of the French Ligue 1 season 2025/26, Zabarnyi started and played the entire match against "Nantes".

The statistical portal SofaScore rated the Ukrainian's debut at 7.3 points, which was the 4th best rating among all players involved in the game.

It should be added that PSG won with a score of 1:0. The only goal in the match was scored by Vitinha.

Recall

In early August, the 22-year-old Ukrainian national team defender Illia Zabarnyi signed a five-year contract with the French giant "Paris Saint-Germain" and became the first Ukrainian in the club's history. The transfer amount is a fantastic 60 million euros plus bonuses, and his salary makes him a hryvnia billionaire in just one year.

Ahead of Trubin and Mudryk: Zabarny won the title of UAF Player of the Year23.12.24, 10:59 • 15623 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Football
France
Ukraine