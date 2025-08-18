Ukrainian defender Zabarnyi debuted for PSG and received a high rating

Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi debuted for his new club, French "Paris Saint-Germain" (PSG). This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the match of the first round of the French Ligue 1 season 2025/26, Zabarnyi started and played the entire match against "Nantes".

The statistical portal SofaScore rated the Ukrainian's debut at 7.3 points, which was the 4th best rating among all players involved in the game.

It should be added that PSG won with a score of 1:0. The only goal in the match was scored by Vitinha.

Recall

In early August, the 22-year-old Ukrainian national team defender Illia Zabarnyi signed a five-year contract with the French giant "Paris Saint-Germain" and became the first Ukrainian in the club's history. The transfer amount is a fantastic 60 million euros plus bonuses, and his salary makes him a hryvnia billionaire in just one year.

