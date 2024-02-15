A girl who disappeared on the river is being searched for three days in Chernivtsi region

In the Chernivtsi region, rescuers have been searching for a girl who disappeared on the river for three days. This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of the Chernivtsi region, UNN writes.

Details

Rescuers, together with police officers and local residents, have been searching for a missing girl on the river in the village of Berezhonka, Banyliv territorial community, Vyzhnytsia district, for three days - the department summarized.

As of 9:00 a.m. on February 15, the search operations have been resumed. Almost 130 people, including 46 rescuers, are looking for the girl.

The Main Directorate also deployed 6 vehicles, 3 watercraft and 2 UAVs.

At present, search teams are examining the Berezhonka riverbed, the bank, and the surrounding area, and rescue divers are searching the water.

Addendum

The SES said that an 8-year-old girl was returning from school with her 15-year-old brother. According to the brother, they were crossing a bridge and fell into the Berezhonka River. The boy swam out of the water, but the girl disappeared from sight.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers found the body of an 11-year-old boywho had fallen through the ice the day before.

In Vinnytsia region, rescuers recover the body of a man who went missing in December 2023 from a pond