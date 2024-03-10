A gas pipeline caught fire in Russia

A massive fire broke out on a gas pipeline in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. This is reported by the Telegram channel SHOT, UNN reports.

Details

According to local residents, the fire started around midnight. The fire's glow and smoke column were visible several kilometers away.

The causes of the incident and information about the victims are being clarified. Emergency Ministry officials and medics have been sent to the scene.

Gas pipeline explodes in Istanbul