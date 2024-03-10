$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 3322 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 13813 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22216 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 165296 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156751 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165474 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214301 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247700 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153486 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371249 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A gas pipeline caught fire in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100840 views

A large-scale fire broke out on a gas pipeline in Russia's Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug around midnight, with smoke visible for several kilometers.

A gas pipeline caught fire in Russia

A massive fire broke out on a gas pipeline in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. This is reported by the Telegram channel SHOT, UNN reports.

Details

According to local residents, the fire started around midnight. The fire's glow and smoke column were visible several kilometers away.

The causes of the incident and information about the victims are being clarified. Emergency Ministry officials and medics have been sent to the scene.

Gas pipeline explodes in Istanbul02.03.24, 23:21 • 31500 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

