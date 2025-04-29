A garbage dump full of skulls and bones was found in Kyiv: the police are checking the information

$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 3688 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 6628 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 10268 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

01:48 PM • 29592 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 40970 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 53142 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 54842 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 104478 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 103705 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 89914 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 62173 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

April 29, 08:32 AM • 51319 views

Tesla promises first Semi electric trucks from the assembly line in the USA by the end of the year

April 29, 09:10 AM • 14909 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

April 29, 09:11 AM • 37827 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 27046 views
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

03:28 PM • 3688 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 104478 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 103705 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 89914 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 78777 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 40898 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 59679 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 58119 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 164369 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 76609 views
The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

A garbage dump full of skulls and bones was found in Kyiv: the police are checking the information

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2694 views

A video is circulating on social media of a garbage dump full of bones and skulls found near a lyceum in Kyiv. The police are checking this information.

A garbage dump full of skulls and bones was found in Kyiv: the police are checking the information

A video is circulating on social networks showing a garbage dump full of bones and skulls. Telegram channels write that the creepy find was discovered near one of the lyceums in Kyiv. The capital's police are checking this information, reports UNN.

A garbage dump full of bones and skulls was found near a lyceum in Kyiv 

– local publics report.

The video shows garbage bags. Some of them really have skulls and bones sticking out.

The spokesman of the Kyiv police, Dmytro Hryshchenko, said that law enforcement officers are currently checking this information.

We are checking this information 

- Hryshchenko assured.

In Kyiv, a 20-year-old man brutally beat his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, police opened proceedings26.04.25, 18:16 • 7476 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
