A garbage dump full of skulls and bones was found in Kyiv: the police are checking the information

A video is circulating on social networks showing a garbage dump full of bones and skulls. Telegram channels write that the creepy find was discovered near one of the lyceums in Kyiv. The capital's police are checking this information, reports UNN.

The video shows garbage bags. Some of them really have skulls and bones sticking out.

The spokesman of the Kyiv police, Dmytro Hryshchenko, said that law enforcement officers are currently checking this information.

We are checking this information - Hryshchenko assured.

