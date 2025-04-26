In Kyiv, a 20-year-old man brutally beat his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, police opened proceedings

$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 7758 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

11:58 AM • 16708 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 17806 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 62242 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 41500 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 42473 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 47683 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51632 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41118 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40786 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Popular news

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

April 26, 08:07 AM • 17413 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

April 26, 08:14 AM • 27852 views

Pope Francis's Funeral: Trump and Zelenskyy Have Front-Row Seats

April 26, 08:49 AM • 12307 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

April 26, 08:58 AM • 37123 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

April 26, 10:25 AM • 15366 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 62247 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 72708 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 103078 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 153840 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 316031 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 7768 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 24941 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 61965 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 54246 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 58574 views
In Kyiv, a 20-year-old man brutally beat his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, police opened proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2020 views

In Kyiv, a 20-year-old man beat his former 16-year-old girlfriend, causing serious injuries. A criminal proceeding has been opened, and the issue of suspicion is being resolved.

In Kyiv, a 20-year-old man brutally beat his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, police opened proceedings

In the capital, a 20-year-old man brutally beat his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend in the company of mutual friends. The girl's ear was partially torn off and her nose was broken. The police have opened criminal proceedings and are choosing a preventive measure for the attacker. This was reported by the Kyiv Police, reports UNN.

Details

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in early April, this 16-year-old girl was resting with her friend in a friends' apartment, where the company was drinking alcohol. The police note that among those present was also her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend. Later, a conflict arose between the former lovers and the young man beat her.

According to this fact, the investigation department of the Shevchenkivskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the police say.

The victim was sent for a forensic medical examination to determine the severity of the injuries. Currently, the police are questioning witnesses and investigative actions are ongoing. According to reports on social networks, the 20-year-old man broke the girl's nose and finger, partially tore off her ear, tore out her hair, and left bites and bruises allegedly on the grounds of jealousy. 

"The issue of notifying the attacker of suspicion is being resolved," the police added.

In Kyiv, a teenager was rude to an older woman for commenting on Russian music: a protocol was drawn up against the young man's mother26.04.25, 14:45 • 3182 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
