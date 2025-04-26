In Kyiv, a 20-year-old man brutally beat his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, police opened proceedings

In the capital, a 20-year-old man brutally beat his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend in the company of mutual friends. The girl's ear was partially torn off and her nose was broken. The police have opened criminal proceedings and are choosing a preventive measure for the attacker. This was reported by the Kyiv Police, reports UNN.

Details

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in early April, this 16-year-old girl was resting with her friend in a friends' apartment, where the company was drinking alcohol. The police note that among those present was also her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend. Later, a conflict arose between the former lovers and the young man beat her.

According to this fact, the investigation department of the Shevchenkivskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the police say.

The victim was sent for a forensic medical examination to determine the severity of the injuries. Currently, the police are questioning witnesses and investigative actions are ongoing. According to reports on social networks, the 20-year-old man broke the girl's nose and finger, partially tore off her ear, tore out her hair, and left bites and bruises allegedly on the grounds of jealousy.

"The issue of notifying the attacker of suspicion is being resolved," the police added.

