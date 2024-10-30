A furry cat was rescued from an apartment that burned down after a drone attack in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
A 9-story building in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv was damaged in a nighttime drone attack, injuring 9 people. Rescuers evacuated 48 people and rescued a cat from a burned-out apartment.
As a result of the Russian attack on the capital, a high-rise building in the Solomyansky district of the capital was damaged. Nine people were injured, including one child. Emergency workers also rescued a cat. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Kyiv police and the State Emergency Service.
According to the Prosecutor General's Office , on October 30, around 4 a.m., a 9-story building in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv was damaged as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs. A fire broke out in apartments on several floors.
Forty-eight people were evacuated from the building. Among the victims are 9 people, including an 11-year-old girl.
The occupants' attack also damaged the doors and windows of the kindergarten building.
According to the Kyiv police , as of 07:10, the fire had already been extinguished. The victims were treated on the spot.
In addition, an office building was damaged.
Rescuers also rescued a cat from a house in Kyiv damaged by a Russian drone. The apartment he was living in was almost completely burned out.
Rescuers resuscitated the animal and handed it over to its owner. Now the dog's life is not in danger.
Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 33 enemy drones overnight: 25 locally lost30.10.24, 07:45 • 19382 views