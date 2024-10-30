Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 33 enemy drones overnight: 25 locally lost
The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a nighttime attack by 62 Shahed and other attack UAVs. As a result of the air defense, 33 drones were destroyed and 25 were lost locally.
On the night of October 30, 2024 (from 20.00 on October 29), the enemy struck a private sector in Sumy region with a missile of an unspecified type from Belgorod region, and attacked with 62 Shahed attack UAVs and unspecified drones from the directions of Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia,
Details
It is noted that the enemy's tactical aviation is constantly launching guided bomb attacks on the frontline territory in the Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 07:00, 33 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipro, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions,
25 drones were lost in the area. The information is being clarified and updated.
