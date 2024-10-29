Russians have used drones with thermobaric warheads for recent attacks on Ukraine - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise
Kyiv • UNN
The experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found modified “Shahed 136” with a thermobaric warhead during the recent attacks in Ukraine. The drones are equipped with Russian Kometa units and Chinese control boards.
During recent attacks on the territory of Ukraine, Russians used attack drones with thermobaric warheads. Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about this in an exclusive commentary to UNN .
The specialists of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise visited the sites of the events following the Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine on October 26-29, 2024. The investigating authorities have already handed over some of the fragments of the weapons used by Russia to experts for further study and analysis. In a number of other cases, the pre-trial investigation bodies are expected to submit the objects of investigation and the relevant decisions for the appointment of forensic examinations.
Preliminary analysis at the scene revealed parts and fragments of a Shahed 136 unmanned aerial vehicle (Russian designation: Geranium 2) with a thermobaric warhead. In particular, the following were identified: Chinese-made engine control boards, Russian-made Kometa units, engines and other parts
Experts explained that the Kometa device is the only Russian technology that the occupiers have begun to use in an attack drone.
Evidence of the installation of the Comet is present in a growing list of munitions, such as X-69 and Iskander-M missiles, planning FABs, Orlan reconnaissance drones, etc. Conclusions from the analysis of previous similar components show that the production of this Russian component is impossible without the use of foreign microelectronics
At the same time, it is too early to talk about the effectiveness of the changes, experts say. According to them, it is obvious that Russia is currently using Shahed 136 mainly to destroy civilian infrastructure and terrorize the population. The flight missions for these drones are laid down in advance, but the accuracy of their execution is not critical for the enemy. It is enough for an attack drone to simply reach Ukrainian territory, because the aggressor's main goal is to cause any damage, cause chaos and spread panic among the population.