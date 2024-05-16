A fire broke out in Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv after the strike

A fire broke out in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv as a result of the hit. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

A hit was recorded in Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv.

A fire broke out. Information about the victims is being clarified

- said Oleg Sinegubov.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv is attacked by russian drones