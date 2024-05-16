A fire broke out in Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv after the strike
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv due to a hit, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.
A hit was recorded in Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv.
A fire broke out. Information about the victims is being clarified
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv.
