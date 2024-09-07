A fire broke out in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy strike

In Kharkiv, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts as a result of an enemy strike. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Terekhov, there were hits in Industrial and Saltivsky districts of the city.

There is a fire at the site of one of the arrivals. There is no information about the victims at this time. All relevant services are working at the scene - Terekhov said.

Consequences of explosions: there are hits in Kharkiv and the surrounding area - RMA