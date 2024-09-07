A fire broke out in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy strike
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts after an enemy strike. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, there were hits in the Industrial and Saltovsky districts, and information about the victims is being clarified.
Details
According to Terekhov, there were hits in Industrial and Saltivsky districts of the city.
There is a fire at the site of one of the arrivals. There is no information about the victims at this time. All relevant services are working at the scene
