Consequences of explosions: there are hits in Kharkiv and the surrounding area - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and Malodanylivka community in Kharkiv region. A garden association in the Industrial district of Kharkiv and the private sector in Mala Danylivka were hit.
After several explosions in the region, it became known that a hit was recorded in one of the settlements of the Malodanylivka community in Kharkiv region. There was also a hit in Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.
Details
Enemy strikes on Kharkiv were recorded. A preliminary garden society in the Industrial district
According to him, one attack was on the private sector in Mala Danylivka.
The services are on the scene to check the hit sites. No casualties at this time. The data is being updated