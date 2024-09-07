Consequences of explosions: there are hits in Kharkiv and the surrounding area - RMA

After several explosions in the region, it became known that a hit was recorded in one of the settlements of the Malodanylivka community in Kharkiv region. There was also a hit in Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

Enemy strikes on Kharkiv were recorded. A preliminary garden society in the Industrial district - said Sinegubov.

According to him, one attack was on the private sector in Mala Danylivka.