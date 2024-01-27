A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Kyiv: a woman died

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106298 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114858 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160659 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258697 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175642 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166524 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230811 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 52906 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 59842 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 58205 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 36117 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 48988 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258697 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216486 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242024 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228498 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106298 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 80349 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 85980 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114661 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115486 views
A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Kyiv: a woman died

Kyiv

 • 70095 views

This morning, a fire broke out in a 9-story residential building in the capital. Rescuers evacuated 6 people, but one woman who was evacuated from the 3rd floor died later in an ambulance.

This morning a multi-storey building in the capital was on fire. Rescuers evacuated 6 people, but later one of the rescued died. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

At 07:46 today, the Kyiv Rescue Service 101 received a report of a fire on Andriy Malyshko Street. At the scene, the rescuers found that an apartment on the 3rd floor of a 9-storey residential building was on fire.

In the course of extinguishing the fire, a woman was evacuated from the 3rd floor using a ladder and handed over to paramedics. Unfortunately, the woman died in the ambulance. Also, 5 people were evacuated from the upper floors.

- the SES summarized.

At 08:44 the fire was extinguished. Now law enforcement officers will establish the cause and circumstances of the fire.

Recall

Yesterday, an apartmentin a high-rise building in Brovary, Kyiv region burned down. One victim is known.

A man died in a house fire in Kyiv region

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

