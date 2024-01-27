A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Kyiv: a woman died

This morning a multi-storey building in the capital was on fire. Rescuers evacuated 6 people, but later one of the rescued died. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

At 07:46 today, the Kyiv Rescue Service 101 received a report of a fire on Andriy Malyshko Street. At the scene, the rescuers found that an apartment on the 3rd floor of a 9-storey residential building was on fire.

In the course of extinguishing the fire, a woman was evacuated from the 3rd floor using a ladder and handed over to paramedics. Unfortunately, the woman died in the ambulance. Also, 5 people were evacuated from the upper floors. - the SES summarized.

At 08:44 the fire was extinguished. Now law enforcement officers will establish the cause and circumstances of the fire.

Recall

Yesterday, an apartmentin a high-rise building in Brovary, Kyiv region burned down. One victim is known.

A man died in a house fire in Kyiv region