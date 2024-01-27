A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Kyiv: a woman died
Kyiv • UNN
This morning, a fire broke out in a 9-story residential building in the capital. Rescuers evacuated 6 people, but one woman who was evacuated from the 3rd floor died later in an ambulance.
Details
At 07:46 today, the Kyiv Rescue Service 101 received a report of a fire on Andriy Malyshko Street. At the scene, the rescuers found that an apartment on the 3rd floor of a 9-storey residential building was on fire.
In the course of extinguishing the fire, a woman was evacuated from the 3rd floor using a ladder and handed over to paramedics. Unfortunately, the woman died in the ambulance. Also, 5 people were evacuated from the upper floors.
At 08:44 the fire was extinguished. Now law enforcement officers will establish the cause and circumstances of the fire.
Recall
