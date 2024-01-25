A man died in a house fire in Kyiv region

A fire broke out in a private house in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region due to a possible malfunction of the stove heating. The body of a man was found in the house. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.

On January 25, a private house caught fire in the village of Vyshenky, Zolochiv community. Rescuers eliminated the fire. Unfortunately, during the inspection of the premises, the body of a 55-year-old local resident was found - the police said in a statement.

The preliminary cause of the fire is a malfunction of the stove heating.

