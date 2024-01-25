Fire breaks out at a school in Kyiv, students will be on remote control until the end of the week

A fire broke out in a school in Kyiv's Darnytsia district, and has been extinguished. Students of this educational institution will study remotely until the end of the week. This was reported on Thursday by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

"The fire in the school in the Darnytskyi district was promptly extinguished by rescuers," the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the State Emergency Service in the capital, the fire broke out in a classroom on the second floor of the school, and the report of the fire on Oleksandr Mishuga Street was received on January 25 at 8:23 a.m. At 8:56, the fire was extinguished.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the children and staff of the educational institution were not injured.

"The educational process at the school will be organized remotely until the end of this week," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

Water leak occurs near Khreshchatyk metro station in Kyiv