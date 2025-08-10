A fire broke out in a garage belonging to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lithuania

A fire broke out near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Lithuania. Four fire trucks and a command vehicle were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, UNN reports, citing Delfi Lt.

Details

The duty officer of the situation coordination department of the Fire Protection and Rescue Department informed Delfi that a report of a fire in the garage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, located in the city center, on Tumo-Vaižganto Street, was received at 2:14 PM.

The fire was reported in a garage on the first floor, which is not connected to the main building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The fire alarm was working. Four fire trucks, a ladder truck, and a command vehicle were dispatched to the fire.

It is noted that the fire was extinguished at 2:24 PM. The fire has been put out. The electric motor of the fire protection system was burning. No one was injured.

Addition

A large-scale fire occurred in a production facility in Kryvyi Rih. Three people died, and firefighting efforts are ongoing over an area of 1000 sq. m.