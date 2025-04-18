$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 8568 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24316 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44275 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 49940 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 88948 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83415 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137697 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52570 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125589 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81292 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Fight in Vinnytsia region ended in an explosion: two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5580 views

In Pishchanska territorial community of Vinnytsia region, a fight broke out between a group of people at night, an explosion occurred. Two men were injured, police are investigating.

Fight in Vinnytsia region ended in an explosion: two injured

In Vinnytsia region, a fight broke out between a group of people at night the other day, during which an explosion occurred. Two men were injured, and the police are investigating the case of hooliganism and illegal handling of weapons, the GUNP in the region reported, UNN writes.

On April 17, at about midnight, a conflict arose between a group of citizens on the street of one of the settlements of Pischanska TG. During the fight, an explosion occurred, as a result of which two men, 48 and 50 years old, were injured. After providing medical assistance, one was released for outpatient treatment, the other is in the hospital

- the police said.

At the scene, law enforcement officers seized material evidence, which was sent for examination. The type and origin of the exploded object are being established.

In this fact, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives). The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

Two men die in Zakarpattia region as a result of a grenade explosion18.04.25, 11:33

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
