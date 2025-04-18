Fight in Vinnytsia region ended in an explosion: two injured

In Vinnytsia region, a fight broke out between a group of people at night the other day, during which an explosion occurred. Two men were injured, and the police are investigating the case of hooliganism and illegal handling of weapons, the GUNP in the region reported, UNN writes.

On April 17, at about midnight, a conflict arose between a group of citizens on the street of one of the settlements of Pischanska TG. During the fight, an explosion occurred, as a result of which two men, 48 and 50 years old, were injured. After providing medical assistance, one was released for outpatient treatment, the other is in the hospital - the police said.

At the scene, law enforcement officers seized material evidence, which was sent for examination. The type and origin of the exploded object are being established.

In this fact, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives). The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.



Two men die in Zakarpattia region as a result of a grenade explosion