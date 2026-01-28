A fight broke out between two groups on Khreshchatyk in the capital: three men were served with suspicion notices

In the center of Kyiv, a group of men started a fight near the Khreshchatyk metro station with another company after a night out at a venue. Police have notified three individuals of suspicion, reported the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the evening on Khreshchatyk in the capital, near the metro station of the same name.

"The intoxicated perpetrators, after a night out at a venue, went outside and began to harass a company that was nearby. Subsequently, the offenders provoked a skirmish, which was stopped by police officers on duty in the central part of the city," the report says.

Law enforcement officers, as indicated, brought all participants of the conflict to the Pechersk police department to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

"Subsequently, investigators detained three young men aged 20 to 22 in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and notified them of suspicion of gross violation of public order motivated by clear disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity, committed by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the police noted.

The sanction of the article provides for up to four years of imprisonment.

