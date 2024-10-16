A fatal accident involving a TCR serviceman occurred in Volyn: he was suspended from duty
A fatal accident involving a representative of the TCC occurred in Lutsk district, and the military officer was suspended from duty pending an internal investigation and establishment of all causes and circumstances.
Details
"Today, at about 7 a.m., a road accident involving a serviceman of the Lutsk District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support occurred, resulting in the death of an elderly woman from her injuries. By the decision of the management, the perpetrator of the accident was suspended from duty pending an internal investigation and the establishment of all the causes and circumstances. The investigation is ongoing," reported the Communications Group of the Volyn TCR.
"The leadership of the Volyn Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support expresses deep condolences to the family of the deceased and calls on the media not to spread false information about another accident involving military personnel, in which a child was allegedly killed," the Volyn Regional Center for Recruitment and Social Support said.
The Volyn regional police reported that police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal accident in Lutsk district that killed a 69-year-old woman.
According to police, the accident happened today, around 07:00, near the village of Dachne. "A 27-year-old resident of Kyiv, driving a Renault, hit a woman who was crossing the roadway, previously near a pedestrian crossing. She died at the scene from her injuries. The victim was identified as a 69-year-old local resident. The driver was tested, he was driving sober," the police said.
As noted, the issue of entering information into the URPTI under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided.
