A fatal accident involving a TCR serviceman occurred in Volyn: he was suspended from duty

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 4064 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38146 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141760 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190729 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119199 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353190 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177892 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147638 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196847 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125938 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

+12°
1m/s
58%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12565 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 11967 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 16857 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24712 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19102 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 746 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 4064 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19306 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38146 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96580 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26218 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28564 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42153 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50396 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138806 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

A fatal accident involving a TCR serviceman occurred in Volyn: he was suspended from duty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12767 views

A fatal accident involving a representative of the TCC occurred in Lutsk district, and the military officer was suspended from duty pending an internal investigation and establishment of all causes and circumstances.

A fatal accident involving a TCR serviceman occurred in Volyn: he was suspended from duty

A fatal accident involving a representative of the TCR occurred in Lutsk district, and the military officer was suspended from duty for the duration of the official investigation and establishment of all causes and circumstances, the Volyn Regional TCR reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, at about 7 a.m., a road accident involving a serviceman of the Lutsk District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support occurred, resulting in the death of an elderly woman from her injuries. By the decision of the management, the perpetrator of the accident was suspended from duty pending an internal investigation and the establishment of all the causes and circumstances. The investigation is ongoing," reported the Communications Group of the Volyn TCR.

"The leadership of the Volyn Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support expresses deep condolences to the family of the deceased and calls on the media not to spread false information about another accident involving military personnel, in which a child was allegedly killed," the Volyn Regional Center for Recruitment and Social Support said.

The Volyn regional police reported that police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal accident in Lutsk district that killed a 69-year-old woman. 

According to police, the accident happened today, around 07:00, near the village of Dachne. "A 27-year-old resident of Kyiv, driving a Renault, hit a woman who was crossing the roadway, previously near a pedestrian crossing. She died at the scene from her injuries. The victim was identified as a 69-year-old local resident.  The driver was tested, he was driving sober," the police said.

As noted, the issue of entering information into the URPTI under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents10/4/24, 9:28 AM • 26296 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine
Lutsk
