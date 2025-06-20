A famous baseball player was taken out of the dugout during a match as a result of a "foul ball hit"

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 13264 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 22022 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 23995 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 23395 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23496 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 39933 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 95584 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 95079 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90739 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 94177 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged.June 19, 11:45 PM • 46643 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be greatJune 20, 01:59 AM • 28017 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the caseJune 20, 02:48 AM • 23657 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine06:30 AM • 16755 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces08:11 AM • 13491 views
Publications
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 4112 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 13264 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 22022 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 07:30 AM • 23995 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 132942 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 52190 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 74480 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 195580 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 241449 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 225395 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

A famous baseball player was taken out of the dugout during a match as a result of a "foul ball hit"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Pitcher Hunter Biggam was hospitalized after a foul ball traveling at over 60 km/h hit him in the face. The player remained conscious and was able to talk while receiving assistance.

A famous baseball player was taken out of the dugout during a match as a result of a "foul ball hit"

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Biggs was hospitalized for examination after being hit in the right side of the face by a foul ball. The player was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field in a cart.

Reported by UNN citing AFP.

Details

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Biggs was injured when Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman threw a foul ball into the Rays' dugout on Thursday.

The incident occurred during the seventh inning when Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled off a pitch from Connor Seabold toward the first-base dugout at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

- as media outlets write.

A pretty horrific moment, as it was recorded, the impact caused the ball's speed to be 105 mph (over 60 km/h). The ball hit the 27-year-old pitcher, who was already on the injured list recovering from a muscle strain, as he leaned on the railings in front of the dugout.

Hunter Biggs was conscious, coherent, and able to talk while receiving medical attention.

He gave a thumbs-up sign as he was wheeled off the field.

Comment

Tampa Bay Rays manager and coach Kevin Cash said after the game that Biggs was conscious and coherent and was able to talk while receiving medical attention.

Of course, you feel for Hunter and his wife. I can't imagine what she's been through. It's scary for everyone, no one more than them.

Recall

During the Nations League final in Munich, a fan tragically died after falling from the stands. Emergency services attempted to assist, but the injuries were incompatible with life.

Fiorentina player Edoardo Bove had an epileptic seizure and cardiac arrest during a match against Inter. The footballer is currently conscious and under medical supervision.

Edoardo Bove left the intensive care unit three days after losing consciousness.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
Florida
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9