A famous baseball player was taken out of the dugout during a match as a result of a "foul ball hit"

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Biggs was hospitalized for examination after being hit in the right side of the face by a foul ball. The player was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field in a cart.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Biggs was injured when Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman threw a foul ball into the Rays' dugout on Thursday.

The incident occurred during the seventh inning when Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled off a pitch from Connor Seabold toward the first-base dugout at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. - as media outlets write.

A pretty horrific moment, as it was recorded, the impact caused the ball's speed to be 105 mph (over 60 km/h). The ball hit the 27-year-old pitcher, who was already on the injured list recovering from a muscle strain, as he leaned on the railings in front of the dugout.

Hunter Biggs was conscious, coherent, and able to talk while receiving medical attention.

He gave a thumbs-up sign as he was wheeled off the field.

Tampa Bay Rays manager and coach Kevin Cash said after the game that Biggs was conscious and coherent and was able to talk while receiving medical attention.

Of course, you feel for Hunter and his wife. I can't imagine what she's been through. It's scary for everyone, no one more than them.

