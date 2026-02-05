A drone targeting a critical infrastructure facility was shot down in Lviv – Sadovyi

In the Lviv community, defense forces neutralized an enemy drone that was attacking a critical infrastructure facility. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

According to him, the incident passed without casualties or serious consequences. No fires or significant damage were recorded.

The attack was aimed at an important infrastructure facility, but thanks to prompt actions, the threat was neutralized.

Recall

An explosion was heard in Lviv, air defense forces are working. Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, urged residents to remain in shelters.

Enemy drone preliminarily destroyed over Lviv - RMA