A drone targeting a critical infrastructure facility was shot down in Lviv – Sadovyi

Exclusive
03:05 PM • 4374 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 5368 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 11122 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 21254 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 48611 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 25707 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 25325 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 20987 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14173 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13949 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 28894 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 14781 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 20349 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead12:12 PM • 5566 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 10069 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 62310 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 92261 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 92098 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Lviv
UNN Lite
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 524 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 10274 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 15001 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 36804 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 20585 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mikoyan MiG-29
Heating

A drone targeting a critical infrastructure facility was shot down in Lviv – Sadovyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

In the Lviv region, defense forces neutralized an enemy drone that attacked a critical infrastructure facility. The incident passed without casualties or significant damage.

In the Lviv community, defense forces neutralized an enemy drone that was attacking a critical infrastructure facility. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

According to him, the incident passed without casualties or serious consequences. No fires or significant damage were recorded.

The attack was aimed at an important infrastructure facility, but thanks to prompt actions, the threat was neutralized.

Recall

An explosion was heard in Lviv, air defense forces are working. Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, urged residents to remain in shelters.

Enemy drone preliminarily destroyed over Lviv - RMA05.02.26, 17:07 • 1850 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv