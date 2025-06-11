In Kharkiv, another hit of an enemy drone - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
A "molniya" type UAV strike has been recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified, according to Mayor Terekhov.
A "Molniya"-type enemy drone hit was recorded in Kharkiv, the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.
We have an hit of a "molniya"-type UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The consequences are being clarified
Russian night attack on Kharkiv claimed the lives of three people11.06.25, 09:25 • 638 views