A dispute has arisen in the Polish Sejm over sending troops to Ukraine: details

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 1628 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 3208 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 12659 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 19320 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
10:29 AM • 56595 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 70968 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 68256 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 64374 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 49017 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

May 7, 06:41 AM • 44395 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

Погода
+16°
2.2m/s
34%
746 mm
NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 88750 views

Zhytomyr region was attacked by Russian "shaheds": the consequences were shown

May 7, 06:00 AM • 20479 views

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 33727 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 47216 views

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

May 7, 07:42 AM • 18680 views
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 56595 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 70968 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 68256 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 64374 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 88876 views
Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 4166 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 54609 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 104747 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 101527 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 112706 views
The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

A dispute has arisen in the Polish Sejm over sending troops to Ukraine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2618 views

A member of the Sejm announced the dispatch of Polish military personnel to Ukraine, but the Minister of Defense clarified that they will be attachés at diplomatic institutions.

A dispute has arisen in the Polish Sejm over sending troops to Ukraine: details

A dispute broke out in the Polish Sejm over the possible sending of a military contingent to Ukraine. This was reported by Onet. pl, reports UNN.

Details

According to Polish media, Sejm deputy Roman Fritz claimed that Polish soldiers had already been sent to Ukraine, despite the fact that the Polish Ministry of Defense had repeatedly rejected this possibility.

In response, Kosiniak-Kamysh stated that Polish soldiers in Ukraine will serve as attachés at diplomatic missions.

You don't understand this. You are not only lying and misleading, but also endangering the Polish state. Stop lying

– said Kosiniak-Kamysh.

Let us remind you

Poland will be able to defend itself for a week or two in the event of a Russian invasion due to a shortage of old-fashioned ammunition. New equipment is supplied with ammunition, but stocks are running out due to aid to Ukraine.

Andrzej Duda stated that Poland should seek protection from the Russian threat through French nuclear deterrence. He continues to call for access to American nuclear weapons.

Also, UNN reported that Poland is allocating PLN 3 billion for the construction of a plant for the production of 150,000 shells per year.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Andrzej Duda
France
Ukraine
Poland
