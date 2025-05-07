A dispute broke out in the Polish Sejm over the possible sending of a military contingent to Ukraine. This was reported by Onet. pl, reports UNN.

Details

According to Polish media, Sejm deputy Roman Fritz claimed that Polish soldiers had already been sent to Ukraine, despite the fact that the Polish Ministry of Defense had repeatedly rejected this possibility.

In response, Kosiniak-Kamysh stated that Polish soldiers in Ukraine will serve as attachés at diplomatic missions.

You don't understand this. You are not only lying and misleading, but also endangering the Polish state. Stop lying – said Kosiniak-Kamysh.

Let us remind you

Poland will be able to defend itself for a week or two in the event of a Russian invasion due to a shortage of old-fashioned ammunition. New equipment is supplied with ammunition, but stocks are running out due to aid to Ukraine.

Andrzej Duda stated that Poland should seek protection from the Russian threat through French nuclear deterrence. He continues to call for access to American nuclear weapons.

Also, UNN reported that Poland is allocating PLN 3 billion for the construction of a plant for the production of 150,000 shells per year.