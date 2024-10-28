A dead lion in a landfill in Rivne region: police complete investigation and publish results
Kyiv • UNN
Police in Rivne region have confirmed the legality of the disposal of the lioness' body and other animals at the Kostopil plant. The African lioness, born in 2006, died of cancer.
Police in Rivne region have completed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the corpses of a lioness and other animals on the territory of the Kostopil plant. According to the results of the inspection, it was found that all the bodies were delivered in compliance with legal procedures and necessary documents, UNN reports, citing the police.
Police have completed an investigation into the discovery of a lion's body on the territory of the Kostopil plant. According to the veterinary certificate, the African lion, born in 2006, died due to a tumor in the abdominal cavity.
It was also established that all animal bodies placed on the special platform of the Kostopil plant for the disposal of animal waste were delivered with the relevant documents confirming the cause of death.
Recall
On Sunday, the body of a dead lion and other animals were found on the territory of the Kostopil Waste Management Plant, as seen in the photo.
It was found that the lion died on from cancer.
Later, the Rivne Zoo confirmedthat the lioness found at the waste disposal plant died last week, and that the zoo had a contract with the Kostopil Sanitary Plant for the disposal of animals.