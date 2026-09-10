A day of mourning has been declared in the Sumy community for those killed as a result of the Russian strike on a shopping center

In the Sumy community, September 10 has been declared a day of mourning for those killed as a result of a Russian strike on a shopping center the previous evening. This was reported by Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of the city of Sumy, writes UNN.

Today, September 10, a day of mourning has been declared in the Sumy community. We bow our heads in memory of the people who died as a result of yesterday’s strike on a shopping center in Sumy’s Zarichnyi district. This is an irreparable loss for the families and loved ones, and a pain for our entire community - Kobzar wrote.

He expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed.

Update

On September 9, a 21-year-old man and woman were killed as a result of the Russian attack on a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy. Twenty people were injured, four of them in serious condition.

In Khmelnytskyi, 4 rescuers were injured during a secondary detonation at the site of a Russian attack