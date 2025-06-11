A curfew has been imposed in downtown Los Angeles

A curfew has been imposed in the central part of Los Angeles, which has been engulfed in protests. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Karen Bass, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

According to her, the curfew will be in effect from 20:00 to 06:00 and will cover an area of 1 square mile (the total area of Los Angeles is 502 square miles - ed.).

The curfew is a necessary measure to protect life and property after several consecutive days of unrest throughout the city. - said Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell.

According to him, anyone found in the curfew zone will be arrested.

Recall

Several days ago, multi-thousand protests against the immigration measures of US President Donald Trump unfolded in Los Angeles, California. Later, the head of the White House ordered to send at least 2,000 National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who clashed with demonstrators protesting raids at workplaces.

It became known the day before that the Pentagon is transferring about 700 Marines to Los Angeles. The deployment of a full battalion of Marines is a temporary measure until additional National Guard troops arrive in the city.

Trump said troops would remain in Los Angeles "until the danger is gone"