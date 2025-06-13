A cold snap is heading to Ukraine: rain and stormy winds are expected on June 13 13 June 2025

On Friday, June 13, Ukraine will be mostly cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, cold air will spread from northwestern Europe to the territory of Ukraine, so the temperature will decrease.

Atmospheric fronts will cause short-term rains in most regions, except for the Carpathian region and the south. In addition, almost throughout the country, except for the extreme west, wind intensification to storm values is expected during the day - the message says.

Meteorologists expect that short-term rains will occur in Ukraine during the day, except for Transcarpathia, the Carpathians and the southern part, in some places thunderstorms.

"Wind is predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, during the day in Ukraine, except for the extreme west, gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature in the south ... 21-26° during the day; in the rest of the territory ... 15-20° (in the Carpathians at night 1-6° above zero, during the day 10-15°)", - the Hydrometeorological Center says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain. Air temperature - 17-19°.

International Axe Throwing Day and Sewing Machine Day: What is being celebrated today