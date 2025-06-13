$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 22773 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 86602 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 82401 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 49952 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 86073 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 44169 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 62141 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58187 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54209 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62202 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Publications
Exclusives
A cold snap is heading to Ukraine: rain and stormy winds are expected on June 13 13 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

On June 13, Ukraine expects a cold snap, with brief rains in most regions except the Carpathians and the south. During the day, almost throughout the country, except for the west, wind gusts of up to 20 m/s are expected.

A cold snap is heading to Ukraine: rain and stormy winds are expected on June 13

On Friday, June 13, Ukraine will be mostly cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, cold air will spread from northwestern Europe to the territory of Ukraine, so the temperature will decrease.

Atmospheric fronts will cause short-term rains in most regions, except for the Carpathian region and the south. In addition, almost throughout the country, except for the extreme west, wind intensification to storm values is expected during the day

- the message says.

Meteorologists expect that short-term rains will occur in Ukraine during the day, except for Transcarpathia, the Carpathians and the southern part, in some places thunderstorms.

"Wind is predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, during the day in Ukraine, except for the extreme west, gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature in the south ... 21-26° during the day; in the rest of the territory ... 15-20° (in the Carpathians at night 1-6° above zero, during the day 10-15°)", - the Hydrometeorological Center says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain. Air temperature - 17-19°.

International Axe Throwing Day and Sewing Machine Day: What is being celebrated today 13.06.25, 07:33 • 886 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
