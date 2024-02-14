A child fell into a river in Bukovyna and disappeared, the search is ongoing

The search for a child who fell from a bridge into the Berezhonka River continues in the Chernivtsi region. Rescuers, police and divers are looking for the 8-year-old girl. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Chernivtsi region, UNN reports .

Yesterday, on February 13, a 43-year-old resident of Korytne village, Vyzhnytsia district, reported to the special line "102" that her 8-year-old daughter had not returned from school. According to her son, while crossing a wooden bridge over the Berezhonka River, he and his sister fell into the water. The 15-year-old boy tried to save his sister, but when he lost sight of her, he got out and immediately ran to call for help, - the statement said.



It is noted that search activities were immediately launched: groups of police and rescuers were created, who are conducting a thorough inspection of the surrounding area and the reservoir from the place of the child's disappearance with the involvement of diving specialists and special equipment.

Observation posts have also been set up on the Berezhonka River to monitor the situation. Due to the strong current, the search for the child is becoming more difficult.

At the moment, employees of specialized services together with local residents continue search activities.



