A car runs into a crowd in New Orleans: 10 dead, 30 injured

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 62135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151111 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129385 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136861 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135256 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173334 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165770 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104530 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113981 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A car runs into a crowd in New Orleans: 10 dead, 30 injured

A car runs into a crowd in New Orleans: 10 dead, 30 injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24467 views

In New Orleans, a car drove into a crowd of people celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street. As a result of the incident, 10 people were killed, 30 were injured and taken to local hospitals.

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured in New Orleans in the United States after a car drove into a large crowd of people celebrating the New Year on the famous Bourbon Street, authorities said, UNN reports citing WTXF-TV.

Details

The incident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. local time at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville Street, according to WGNO-TV and others.

The city authorities of New Orleans stated that 30 injured patients were taken to local hospitals and 10 fatalities were reported.

"The 8th Ward is currently working on a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd at Canal and Bourbon Street," NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness agency, reported on its website.

New Orleans reports casualties after car drives into crowd on popular Bourbon Street01.01.25, 13:49 • 22750 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-statesUnited States

