A car runs into a crowd in New Orleans: 10 dead, 30 injured

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured in New Orleans in the United States after a car drove into a large crowd of people celebrating the New Year on the famous Bourbon Street, authorities said, UNN reports citing WTXF-TV.

Details

The incident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. local time at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville Street, according to WGNO-TV and others.

The city authorities of New Orleans stated that 30 injured patients were taken to local hospitals and 10 fatalities were reported.

"The 8th Ward is currently working on a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd at Canal and Bourbon Street," NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness agency, reported on its website.

