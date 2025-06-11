A car crashed into an underpass in Kyiv on Lybidska
Kyiv • UNN
A car in the capital crashed into an underpass on Lybidska and fell down. Information about the victims is being clarified.
Let us remind
A traffic accident involving four cars occurred in Kyiv in the Holosiivskyi district, police are establishing the circumstances.