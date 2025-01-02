A bus with Russian tourists in Thailand was involved in an accident: 27 Russians injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Pattaya, a tourist bus with 37 passengers rammed into an SUV and crashed into a concrete fence. As a result of the accident, 27 Russian tourists were injured and needed medical care.
Details
According to the Russian media, a tourist bus carrying 37 people, most of them Russians, rammed into SUVs at the entrance to Pattaya and then crashed into a concrete fence. It is noted that 27 Russians were injured and required medical attention.
