A British man filming a video for social media falls off a bridge and dies in Spain
Kyiv • UNN
A 26-year-old British man fell from a 192-meter bridge in Spain while filming content for social media. Authorities emphasize that climbing the bridge is strictly prohibited.
A 26-year-old British man died after falling from a bridge in Spain while creating content for social media. This was reported by the BBC with reference to local authorities, UNN writes.
Details
The tragedy occurred on Sunday on one of the highest bridges in Spain in the city of Talavera de la Reina, located about 100 km from Madrid. The 192-meter-high cable-stayed bridge spans the Tagus River. The 26-year-old Briton, accompanied by another man, was climbing the bridge, filming himself for social media. During the climb, he lost his footing and fell, dying on the spot. Local authorities have not yet named the victim or his companion.
According to city council member Macarena Munoz, they "came to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social media.
She added that it is "strictly forbidden to climb the bridge," adding that the authorities have repeatedly said so.
However, this is not the first attempt by climbers and creators of thematic videos for social media to climb this bridge.
Recall
