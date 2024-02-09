A blue card for violations will be introduced in football: what it will be given for

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) plans to introduce a blue card in football competitions, which will be given to players for deliberate disruption of the opponent's attack and for dooming with the arir. It is not yet known when the new system will be launched.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the newspaper, the International Football Council has decided to introduce blue cards in football. Blue cards will be given for deliberate disruption of an opponent's attack and for doom with an arrow.

A player who receives a blue card will be sent off the field for 10 minutes. It is noted that a player who receives two blue cards or a blue and yellow card during a match will automatically receive a red card. It is not yet known when the new penalty system will take effect and in which competitions it will be used.

To recap

