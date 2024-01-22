The Scottish Zoo in the United Kingdom has sheltered an Asian black bear that barely survived the Russian occupation of Yampol in Donetsk region. This is reported by Cbs News, according to UNN.

He has been through a lot. He was in the war zone and experienced some really horrible things said Adam Welch, head of education at Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder.

Ukrainian troops rescued Yampil in time. The animal was named after the village in eastern Ukraine where it was rescued.

Almost all the other 200 animals in the zoo died of starvation. Others were killed by bullets or shrapnel.

We were not quite sure whether he would experience something similar to post-traumatic stress disorder Welch said.

Yampil was very thin when he was taken for treatment. Now Yampil weighs 440 pounds and is navigating his new Scottish surroundings.

He seems to be very sleepy now, so he spends a lot of time at home Welch said.

Since there are still no signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, the zookeepers hope that the bear will have only quiet years ahead.