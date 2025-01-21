ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A baby with a rare anomaly of brain vessels successfully underwent surgery in Lviv

A baby with a rare anomaly of brain vessels successfully underwent surgery in Lviv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28919 views

Lviv doctors together with a Hungarian neurosurgeon performed a unique surgery on a 7-month-old girl. Thanks to a minimally invasive intervention, they managed to close the pathological vessel with a special medical glue.

In Lviv, doctors conducted the surgery to a baby with a very rare anomaly of the brain vessels. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, UNN writes.

Details 

The surgery was performed to a girl from Rivne region, whose life doctors began to fight for even before her birth - at the 32nd week of pregnancy. Then they discovered that the child had an extremely rare anomaly of the brain vessels - an aneurysm of the vein of Galen.

Among all the possible anomalies of the brain vessels, this one is considered the most difficult. 

At the time of the surgery, the girl was seven months old. The aneurysm found in Solomiika was five times larger than the vein itself. Thanks to minimally invasive surgery, the surgeons were able to cut off the blood supply to the pathological vessel with a special medical glue, which reduced the pressure and saved the child's life.

The surgery was performed by specialists from St. Nicholas Children's Hospital of the First Medical Association of Lviv and neurosurgeon Stepan Hudak from Hungary. During his practice, he has traveled halfway around the world and saved the lives of more than fifty children with a Galen's vein aneurysm.

"The surgery was successful and the aneurysm should shrink over time. Less than a week after the surgery, Solomiika went home. Now her life is not in danger," the statement reads.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that 30-year-old Petro underwent the first heart transplant in Ukraine after a previous operation abroad. The donor was a woman from Bila Tserkva who died of a stroke.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyHealth
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising