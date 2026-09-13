A 9-year-old Italian from an ancient family became the youngest person to conquer Mont Blanc

Nine-year-old Italian Lelio Massimo di Roccasecca climbed to the summit of Mont Blanc — 4,807 meters — together with his father. He is reportedly the youngest person to have conquered the highest mountain in the Alps, UNN reports, citing Bild.

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The ascent took place on September 4. Afterward, the father and son celebrated their success at the Goûter Refuge — approximately 1,000 meters below the summit. After the climb, the young mountaineer himself said that from the summit he saw mountains in three countries at once — Italy, France, and Switzerland.

Lelio began hiking in the mountains at the age of five: at that time, he climbed Gran Sasso, the highest peak of the Apennines. His father, Valerio Massimo, first conquered Mont Blanc at the age of 14, and in May this year climbed Mount Everest. According to his father, Lelio became interested in the mountains on his own, and no one forced him to take up mountaineering. "It's not about the record. Lelio simply loves the mountains," he said.

As The Times notes, the father and son belong to an ancient family that dates back to the Roman Republic.

Greece has submitted Mount Olympus for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List