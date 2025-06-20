A 5-year-old boy has been searched for the third day in Prykarpattia: drones and 11 search groups involved

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 13264 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 22022 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 23995 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 23395 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23496 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 39933 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 95584 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 95079 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90739 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 94177 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged.June 19, 11:45 PM • 46643 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be greatJune 20, 01:59 AM • 28017 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the caseJune 20, 02:48 AM • 23657 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine06:30 AM • 16755 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces08:11 AM • 13491 views
Publications
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 4112 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 13264 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 22022 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 07:30 AM • 23995 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 132942 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 52190 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 74480 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 195580 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 241449 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 225395 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

A 5-year-old boy has been searched for the third day in Prykarpattia: drones and 11 search groups involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1346 views

Large-scale searches for a 5-year-old boy who disappeared on June 17 are ongoing in the Kolomyia district of Ivano-Frankivsk region. Over four thousand hectares of territory, hundreds of people, drones with thermal imagers, and cynologists are involved in the search.

A 5-year-old boy has been searched for the third day in Prykarpattia: drones and 11 search groups involved

For the third day, drones are involved in the search for a 5-year-old boy in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes **UNN**.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the search for a 5-year-old boy who disappeared on June 17 in the forest near the village of Troitsia, Kolomyia district, has been ongoing for the third day.

- reported the State Emergency Service on social media.

Throughout the past night, as indicated, 4 search groups and 20 UAVs equipped with thermal imagers were working.

Currently, according to reports, it is planned to survey an area of over 4 thousand hectares in 17 zones on foot and using UAVs. 11 search groups are working.

Mountain rescuers and canine units from the State Emergency Service of four regions, a special aviation unit of the State Emergency Service, and cadets from a specialized university are involved.

Since the beginning of the search and rescue operations, approximately 1798 hectares of terrain have been surveyed, of which 1050 hectares are forest. Using UAVs, 2903 hectares of territory have been checked. Divers have examined 11 water bodies covering almost 7.5 thousand sq. m and the coastal zone of the Prut riverbed over an area of 75 hectares.

The territory is being surveyed multiple times.

A psychologist from the State Emergency Service is constantly providing assistance to the child's relatives.

6-year-old boy who went missing is being searched for with drones in Prykarpattia for the second day19.06.25, 09:48 • 2574 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9