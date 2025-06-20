A 5-year-old boy has been searched for the third day in Prykarpattia: drones and 11 search groups involved

For the third day, drones are involved in the search for a 5-year-old boy in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes **UNN**.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the search for a 5-year-old boy who disappeared on June 17 in the forest near the village of Troitsia, Kolomyia district, has been ongoing for the third day. - reported the State Emergency Service on social media.

Throughout the past night, as indicated, 4 search groups and 20 UAVs equipped with thermal imagers were working.

Currently, according to reports, it is planned to survey an area of over 4 thousand hectares in 17 zones on foot and using UAVs. 11 search groups are working.

Mountain rescuers and canine units from the State Emergency Service of four regions, a special aviation unit of the State Emergency Service, and cadets from a specialized university are involved.

Since the beginning of the search and rescue operations, approximately 1798 hectares of terrain have been surveyed, of which 1050 hectares are forest. Using UAVs, 2903 hectares of territory have been checked. Divers have examined 11 water bodies covering almost 7.5 thousand sq. m and the coastal zone of the Prut riverbed over an area of 75 hectares.

The territory is being surveyed multiple times.

A psychologist from the State Emergency Service is constantly providing assistance to the child's relatives.

