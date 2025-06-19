$41.630.10
6-year-old boy who went missing is being searched for with drones in Prykarpattia for the second day

Kyiv • UNN

 838 views

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the search continues for a 6-year-old boy who disappeared on June 17. 361 people and 45 units of equipment, including drones with thermal imagers, are involved in the search.

6-year-old boy who went missing is being searched for with drones in Prykarpattia for the second day

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, drones have been involved for the second day to search for a 6-year-old boy, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the search for a 6-year-old boy who disappeared on June 17 in the forest near the village of Troyitsia, Kolomyia district, has been underway for the second day.

- reported the State Emergency Service on social media.

In Kyiv, a 14-year-old boy fell from a rope track: proceedings opened08.06.25, 19:49 • 10077 views

As of the morning of June 19, rescuers are working around the clock and have not stopped the search even during the night.

"UAVs with thermal imaging cameras are involved, which allows for effective surveying of the territory in conditions of poor visibility," the State Emergency Service noted.

Currently, approximately 850 hectares of terrain have been surveyed, of which 780 hectares are forest. An additional 900 hectares have been checked using drones. Separate areas are being checked repeatedly. Divers have surveyed 9 bodies of water with a total area of 4805 sq. m.

A psychologist from the State Emergency Service is constantly working with the family of the missing child.

361 people and 45 units of equipment are involved in the search and rescue operation, including 9 UAVs and 4 cynologists with service dogs. From the State Emergency Service, 139 rescuers, 27 units of equipment, 4 UAVs, and a cynologist with a dog are working.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society Crimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
