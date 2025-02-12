A 3-year-old boy who had been hospitalized with injuries earlier died in Odesa region

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25076 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66334 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110256 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86766 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120480 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101753 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113150 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116791 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155451 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100246 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70525 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40555 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100621 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65097 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110256 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120480 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155451 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145931 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178189 views
Actual people
Actual places
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65085 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100619 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134968 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136875 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165031 views
A 3-year-old boy who had been hospitalized with injuries earlier died in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55427 views

A three-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital unconscious died in the intensive care unit. Earlier, the child had been injured after falling from a table.

In Odesa region, a three-year-old baby died in the intensive care unit after being taken to the hospital unconscious, police are establishing the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the police of Odesa region.

Details

It has been preliminarily established that in the morning, the boy's 36-year-old mother went to work, leaving him with her three older children aged 15, 14 and 11. When the boy woke up, he felt sick, which the older children reported to his mother by phone. She called an ambulance, and the child was hospitalized, but unfortunately, he could not be saved.

According to the woman, in December, her son was severely injured when he fell from a table and was admitted to the Odesa Regional Children's Hospital with numerous bruises and hemorrhage. The child was discharged from the hospital for outpatient treatment. But the police did not file a report on this incident. To this day, the family has not come to the attention of law enforcement and social services.

In the framework of the proceedings initiated under paragraph 2 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the child's body was sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. All the circumstances of the tragic event are being established.

14.11.23, 22:29 • 79633 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
ternopilTernopil
odesaOdesa

