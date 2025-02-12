A 3-year-old boy who had been hospitalized with injuries earlier died in Odesa region

In Odesa region, a three-year-old baby died in the intensive care unit after being taken to the hospital unconscious, police are establishing the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the police of Odesa region.

Details

It has been preliminarily established that in the morning, the boy's 36-year-old mother went to work, leaving him with her three older children aged 15, 14 and 11. When the boy woke up, he felt sick, which the older children reported to his mother by phone. She called an ambulance, and the child was hospitalized, but unfortunately, he could not be saved.

According to the woman, in December, her son was severely injured when he fell from a table and was admitted to the Odesa Regional Children's Hospital with numerous bruises and hemorrhage. The child was discharged from the hospital for outpatient treatment. But the police did not file a report on this incident. To this day, the family has not come to the attention of law enforcement and social services.

In the framework of the proceedings initiated under paragraph 2 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the child's body was sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. All the circumstances of the tragic event are being established.