A 19-year-old boy has died in Poland, his friend faces up to 3 years.
In the city of Słubice, a 19-year-old Ukrainian died while trying to retrieve his phone from behind a fence, impaling himself on a metal rod. His friend, who did not call for help, faces up to 3 years in prison.
In the city of Słubice (Lubusz Voivodeship, Poland), a 19-year-old boy died, and a friend of the deceased is accused of failing to provide assistance.
The incident occurred on the night of February 25 to 26. A 19-year-old Ukrainian was trying to retrieve his phone, which had fallen behind a metal fence. In the process, he impaled himself on a rod that pierced his femoral artery, causing severe bleeding.
Law enforcement did not find any involvement of third parties in the death; however, during the incident, the deceased was accompanied by a friend who did not call for medical assistance. During the interrogation, he explained that he does not speak Polish and did not know what to do.
The young man is charged with failure to provide assistance, for which he faces up to three years of imprisonment.
Investigators established that both were in a state of alcohol intoxication. The police seized recordings from surveillance cameras and ordered an autopsy and toxicological examinations.
