9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment

A 9th-grade student, detained for a knife attack on a teacher and a classmate at a school in Obolon, Kyiv, has been remanded in custody on suspicion of attempted murder; after completing treatment, he will be transferred to a pre-trial detention center, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The 14-year-old resident of Kyiv region has been remanded in custody without bail for 60 days. Currently, the suspect is in the hospital under the supervision of law enforcement officers. Immediately after completing treatment, he will be transferred to a pre-trial detention center. - the prosecutor's office reported.

Case summary

On the morning of January 12, 2026, a 9th-grade student came to his school with a backpack containing a balaclava, a helmet, and two knives, prepared in advance for committing a crime. First, the boy inflicted several knife wounds on the teacher, and then on a classmate.

His actions are classified as attempted murder of two people (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2, Paragraph 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

