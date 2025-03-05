96 combat clashes at the front: the hottest in the Kursk and Toretsk directions
Kyiv • UNN
In one day, there were 96 combat clashes, mostly in the Kursk and Toretsk directions. The enemy carried out 45 airstrikes, used 939 kamikaze drones, and conducted over 3500 shellings.
Currently, there have been 96 combat clashes at the front. The hottest situation at this time is in the Kursk and Toretsk directions, reports UNN citing the General Staff's summary.
Today, the enemy launched one missile strike and 45 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 59 KAB, involving 939 kamikaze drones, and carried out over 3500 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements
In the Kharkiv direction the enemy attacked twice, towards Petro-Ivanivka and in the area of Vovchansk, one clash is still ongoing.
In the Kupiansk direction the enemy attempted to advance to our positions near the settlements of Holubivka and Zahryzove three times during the day.
In the Lyman direction the enemy attacked ten times in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Novo. Our soldiers repelled seven attacks from the invaders, and three battles are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyn, and Predtechyne, one clash is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction the enemy conducted 19 offensive actions against our troops' positions in the areas of Toretsk, Dachne, and Diliivka, one clash is still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attempted to break through our defense in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Kotlyarivka, and Andriivka 16 times, currently, two clashes are ongoing. The occupiers carried out air strikes with guided bombs in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Pole, Pokrovsk, Chunyshyne, and Oleksiivka.
According to available information, the enemy's losses in the direction today amount to 80 killed and wounded, in addition, one armored personnel carrier, eight vehicles, ten satellite communication terminals, a UAV control point, and an automatic grenade launcher were destroyed.
In the Novopavlivsk direction today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks from the occupying army in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Burlatsky, one clash is still ongoing.
In the Huliaipole direction the enemy attacked our defenders' positions in the area of Vilyne Pole, and also carried out air strikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Shevchenko, Zaliznychne, Novopil, Odradne, and Vesele.
In the Orikhiv direction our defenders successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the directions of Kamianske, Pavlivka, and Lobkove. Air strikes targeted the areas of the settlement of Piatykhatky.
In the Kursk direction today there were 27 clashes. The enemy carried out 16 air strikes, dropped 23 KAB, and conducted 359 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the Siversk and Dnipro directions the enemy did not conduct active actions.
Russia has already lost 90 thousand military personnel since the beginning of the year - British intelligence05.03.25, 16:07 • 14305 views