92 combat engagements in the frontline: where occupants are attacking most actively - General Staff

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25068 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66326 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90147 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110255 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120480 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101753 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113150 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116791 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155451 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100245 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70517 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40548 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100619 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65085 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110255 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120480 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155450 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145930 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178189 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65085 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100619 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134968 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136875 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165031 views
92 combat engagements in the frontline: where occupants are attacking most actively - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27385 views

There were 92 combat engagements over the last day, with the highest enemy activity in the Pokrovsk sector - 31 attacks. The occupants also actively attacked in the Toretsk, Lyman and Kupyansk sectors.

There were 92 combat engagements in the frontline. The greatest activity of the occupants remains in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Figolivka. The aggressor launched air strikes on the settlements of Nesterne and Slatyno.

In the Kupyansk sector, terrorists carried out 7 attacks near Bohuslavka, Stepova Novosilka, Holubivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman sector, enemy troops attacked 10 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Novosergiivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Kopanky and Novolyubivka.

Two hostile attacks continue in the Kramatorsk sector near Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants stormed 31 localities near Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka and Dachne. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders unsuccessfully tried to break through 8 times near the village of Kostyantynopil. The settlements of Rozlyv, Odradne, Novosilka and Storozhove were attacked by air, with a total of four guided bombs and 24 unguided missiles.

Almost half of the fighting in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: General Staff shows map of combat actions08.02.25, 09:19 • 51003 views

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising