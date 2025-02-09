92 combat engagements in the frontline: where occupants are attacking most actively - General Staff

There were 92 combat engagements in the frontline. The greatest activity of the occupants remains in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Figolivka. The aggressor launched air strikes on the settlements of Nesterne and Slatyno.

In the Kupyansk sector, terrorists carried out 7 attacks near Bohuslavka, Stepova Novosilka, Holubivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman sector, enemy troops attacked 10 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Novosergiivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Kopanky and Novolyubivka.

Two hostile attacks continue in the Kramatorsk sector near Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants stormed 31 localities near Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka and Dachne. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders unsuccessfully tried to break through 8 times near the village of Kostyantynopil. The settlements of Rozlyv, Odradne, Novosilka and Storozhove were attacked by air, with a total of four guided bombs and 24 unguided missiles.

